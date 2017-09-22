Kids Hub recognizes HPD Officer's observations that led to a child felony abuse case

The Kids Hub recognized the Hattiesburg Police Department Friday morning for an officer's observations that may have saved an eight-year-old boy's life.More >>
Visitors to Downtown Hattiesburg can now enjoy the area with an alcoholic drink in their hand, if they'd like. The city's "To-Go Cup" ordinance is in effect.More >>
Pine Belt educators hosted an early Dyslexia Awareness Month event at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Friday.More >>
A Pine Belt man got suited up to hit the red carpet at the Josie Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. He was nominated for two awards for what he describes as his bar-stool Country music. J.T. Norman’s passion paves his way to his success.More >>
