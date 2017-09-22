New Laurel restaurants required to have grease traps

City Leaders in Laurel have passed a new ordinance requiring new restaurant owners to purchase grease traps.

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said kitchen grease is clogging up the city's sewer system and costing the city a lot of money to fix it.

Mayor Magee said current restaurant owners will not be penalized for not having the grease traps, but he's urging them to dispose their grease properly.

The new ordinance goes into effect in a month.

