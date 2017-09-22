Narcan Saves 2 Lives in Laurel

The Laurel Police Department has saved two lives using the overdose reversal medicine Narcan.

“There was a gentleman who was in some type of process in his convenience store down on the boulevard, and we had another individual at a local hotel,” says Captain Tommy Cox.

The product has been deployed for two weeks. Captain Cox says that even though it’s unfortunate that they had to use, they’d rather be safe than sorry.

“We use it twice in two weeks," Cox said. "I guess the goal is to use it none. But since we had it and we were able to use it, it seemed to help.”

Narcan was introduced to the Laurel Police Department as an initiative to reduce drug – related deaths with the rise of opioid usage.

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said in a release Wednesday that he is joining 37 other Attorneys General in that effort of helping in the fight against the Opioid epidemic

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.