Man walks away from rollover accident in Sandersville unscathed

A man involved in a rollover accident in Sandersville Friday morning walked away from the wreck unscathed.

Sandersville, Powers and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene on I-59 between mile markers 103 and 104.

When the Jones County Fire Council arrived on scene they found a heavily damaged SUV sitting broadside in the fast lane of the northbound side of the interstate.

According to a news release issued by the council, the vehicle struck a bridge and then rolled at least once before coming to rest right-side-up.

The adult male driver of vehicle appeared to have sustained only minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital.

The fast lane of the interstate was completely shut down for about a quarter mile stretch while rescue and vehicle recovery operations too place. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Sandersville, Powers and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

