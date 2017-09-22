Suspect sought after crashing stolen vehicle

The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled the scene of an accident involving a stolen vehicle.

According to HPD Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, Hattiesburg police pulled over a speeding vehicle on Jackson Road Friday morning. During the traffic stop, police learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Lamar County, according to Myers-Mitchell.

The suspect then led the officer on a pursuit down 4th street before crashing into another car at Cross Creek Parkway.

Myers-Mitchell said the passenger in the vehicle that was struck was sent to a local hospital with injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot after the crash, and is still being sought.

Anyone with any additional information should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crimestoppers.

