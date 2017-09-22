Church hosting World Youth Day 2017

The Whole Armor Church of God In Christ in Hattiesburg will hold World Youth Day 2017 this weekend.

On Saturday, September 23rd from 12 p.m.- 3 p.m., there will be a free workshop titled "Real Talk". It's free for young ladies to build leadership skills and self esteem.

Refreshments will be served. For more information on the workshop, contact Shalawn Clark at shalawnclark@ntcogic.com or call 601-329-1724.

On Sunday, September 24th, there will be worship services starting at 10 a.m. Carnival activities start at 12:15 p.m.

For more information, visit www.wholearmor.org, or call 601-434-9523.

