Forecast: Warm and humid weekend expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Friday morning Pine Belt!

Expect a hot and humid day with a few isolated thunderstorms possible with highs in the lower 90s.

Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday looks warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s with a few thunderstorms possible.

A better chance for thunderstorms for Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Hurricane Maria will continue to move on a course that will keep our area safe so hit the beaches this weekend while the weather is still warm.

It now appears that a strong cold front will arrive by next Friday and we may finally see a good cool down! Stay tuned!

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic