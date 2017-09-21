Physicians, families affected by childhood cancer hope for more funds for research

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Alderman in the city of Lumberton voted unanimously to not reappoint Police Chief Elsie Cowart. According to Alderman Jonathan Griffith, the alderman voted 5-0 to override the mayor’s previous veto to keep Cowart during a Tuesday night special called meeting. Griffith said Shane Flynn was appointed as the new police chief. Cowart was police chief since 2012. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.More >>
East Marion Elementary School received a new fitness area through the Project Fit America Program. The program is funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield and includes indoor and outdoor P.E. equipment, training for teachers, curricula and lesson plan support supplies.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi hosted their first Women in Science and Engineering Conference.More >>
