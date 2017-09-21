Southern Miss hosts Women in Science and Engineering Conference

The University of Southern Mississippi hosted its first Women in Science and Engineering Conference.

The conference, titled "Rise with WISE: The Power of You!" was put together to build professional development and networking skills among high school, collegiate and professional women.

The event was organized by WISE on campus through a grant provided by Retention of Women in STEM or “ROWS."

WISE Treasurer Jessica Davison said the purpose of the event was to teach young women about the opportunities waiting for them after college through discussion sessions with guest speakers.

“They’re giving detailed talks about either work life balance for people in science along with looking into conflicts you may have in a job application," Davison said.

Keynote speaker was Jessica Williams who is a Co-Facilitator of 1871’s WiSTEM – a 12-week program for women in entrepreneurs designed to provide access to capital, community, and technology resources.

Despite this being the school’s first Women in Science and Engineering Conference, the campus-wide organization WISE said they hope to make it an annual event.

