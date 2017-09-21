Laurel begins energy saving project

The City of Laurel is kicking of construction on a project that promises to save the city millions in energy costs.

The city has a contract with Schneider Electric which will allow the city to pay for much needed infrastructure.

City leaders said it will reduce utility costs by 20 percent and phone costs by 17 percent for buildings in the city.

Improvements will be made the places like city hall, the Cameron Center and fire stations.

The City is investing approximately $2 million in a project designed to save over $4 million within the next ten years.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.