Broadway star coaches USM 'Phantom of the Opera' cast

The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.

Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at the Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditiorium on the Hattiesburg campus.

“The opportunity for students engaged in such a monumental production to work with someone who has been part of the original is an incredible opportunity for them and the School of Music,” said Dr. Taylor Hightower, Southern Miss voice faculty member and a former classmate of Wills, which made the visit possible.

Other Broadway credits for Wills include her critically acclaimed portrayal of Eileen in "Wonderful Town," "The Woman in White" and "Beauty & the Beast." She also has credits in several off Broadway productions.

Tickets start at $15 and are on sale now at 800.844.TICK, 601.266.5418 andwww.usm.edu/music/phantom. Advance ticket purchases are highly recommended.

