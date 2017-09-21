Merit Health Wesley observes September as Cholesterol Awareness Month

For working moms, 42-year-old Kristy Gould's routine may sound familiar: morning work out, get the kids ready for school, then a full days work. "Coming home and eating dinner and homework and baths and doing it all again," Gould said. She said her full days were no problem, until a couple of years ago. "I wake up in the middle of the night. You lay there for a little while in hopes that you go back to sleep and you just realize that you might as well get up and make...