Two Hattiesburg roads closed for parade, tree removal

Hattiesburg drivers need to be aware of two road closures starting on Thursday and Friday around the city.

The westbound lane on Hardy street between Green Street and N. Hutchinson Avenue will temporarily close for the Hattiesburg High School's Parade on Thursday.

The parade will began around 4:30 and will end by 6 p.m. The westbound lane will re-open at the conclusion of the parade.

Additionally, a segment of Edwards Street will also close between Collins Street and Barkley Rd. Friday for tree removal.

Southbound travelers can detour by taking Collins St., McCall St., Barkley Rd., and Edwards St.

Northbound traffic can detour by taking Barkley Rd., McCall St., Collins St., and Edwards St. as well.

Estimated time for the closure is 2-3 hours.

For ongoing road closures and traffic projects in the city, view our interactive map here.