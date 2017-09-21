Below is a list and interactive map of all the current road projects and closures in The City of Hattiesburg.

Ongoing: South 28th Avenue Closure

Sewer Line Repair

Estimated completion: Project is still on target to be wrapped by close of business September 21, or before.

Ongoing – 4th Street Project

Not a road closure, but construction began this week.

Estimated completion: Beginning of 2018

Ongoing – N. 31st Turn Lane Closure

Utility installation for Midtown Project

Estimated completion: Should wrap up by end of next week.

View Hattiesburg Traffic Map in a full screen map

For more information on traffic updates in The City of Hattiesburg visit their Facebook page here.

For breaking traffic alerts, download the WDAM 7 News app for Apple or Android Device:

About The WDAM 7 News app:

Get breaking news, weather, sports, and more from WDAM News and WDAM.COM on our news app for your smartphone.



The WDAM News app is FREE and features local news from WDAM News. The app offers countless stories and videos, weather information, breaking traffic updates, photo galleries, live video and more.



Other features:

Breaking news push notifications

Watch live newscasts or replay the last show

Video on-demand

Latest news from around the Pine Belt

School closings

TV Listings

High school football scores

The app is available for iOS (iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch) users and Android users.

To download and install the free app, search "WDAM" in the App Store or Google Play store.

Apple users, download here.

Android users, download here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.