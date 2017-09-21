Mississippi man stops, prays with family who lost loved ones in crash

A Mississippi man was on his way to work when he said the Lord stopped him in his tracks and changed his path.

Andy Waites of Hattiesburg was heading towards Purvis on Veterans Boulevard when he said he saw two women putting balloons and flowers out by the road.

Waites passed them, but said God told him to turn around.

"I will be frank, I am a Christian," Waites said. "Something just told me to turn around and go back, and I know it was God."

Little did Waites know, those two women were family and friends of the 26-year-old woman who died in a tragic accident Saturday night.

"We were different races, and probably had different lifestyles, but at that moment we were just people," Waites said.

As he began to pray with the women, he said another person who worked at Pine Grove Behavioral Health stopped and joined them.

Waites attributed how he was raised in Hattiesburg to the special moment.

"One of the ladies after we prayed said 'there are some really good people in this town,'" Waites said. "I am so proud to have been raised in Hattiesburg, but I am proudest of how everyone who lives here steps up and helps people."

Waites said he didn't make his post to brag, but simply to remind people that their actions matter and can make a difference.

"It doesn't take a long time to change someone's day," Waites said. "I sat with them for 15 minutes, and there wasn't anything more important I could have done that day then how I spent those 15 minutes."

Whether it be a simple word, a prayer, or just a hug, Waites said as long as people are observant they too can be blessed like he was that day.

"You never know when someone is going to need your help, and man, those were the greatest hugs I have ever had," Waites said.

