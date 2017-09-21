Hattiesburg officer's act of kindness drawing praise

A Hattiesburg police officer is being celebrated on social media for a selfless act of kindness.

Hattiesburg Police Sargeant David Speights took time out of his day off day to join a group of volunteers in cleaning up the around the home of a disabled veteran.

The Hattiesburg Police Department posted about Speights on their Facebook page, showing how proud they were of his good deed.

"The Hattiesburg Police Department has many great employees who are worthy of an 'Atta Boy,' read the Facebook post. "We are proud to highlight Sgt. David Speights."

The Facebook post said Speights not only offered his time that day, he also offered and shared his own personal equipment to help clean around the veteran's home.

