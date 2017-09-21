Forecast: Warm and humid weather to continue.

Good Thursday morning everyone!

Not much to really talk about in the forecast as little is expected to change in our area for the next several days.

It is going to warm and humid from today through the weekend and each day will feature a chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms but no washout is expected.

Looking ahead into next week we might have a shot at getting a cold front through the area! Keep your fingers crossed!

Hurricane Maria remains a very dangerous hurricane but poses no threat to our area.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic