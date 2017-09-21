Pine Belt Young Professionals to hold Blue Plate Special

The Pine Belt Young Professionals will hold their Blue Plate Special today September 21st from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will take place at the Thirsty Hippo in downtown Hattiesburg.

The guest speaker of this event will be Jim Coll, the chief communications officer at The University of Southern Mississippi.

The cost to attend is $10 for PBYP members and $15 for prospective members, cash or check is preferred.

If you have any other questions about this event, please call (601)-296-7500 or (601)- 583-9188.

