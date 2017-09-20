Kroger's plan to end hunger

The Mississippi Military Department, the Nature Conservancy and several state and federal agencies have teamed up to boost the numbers of endangered gopher tortoises at Camp Shelby and the DeSoto National Forest.More >>
The mother of Larry Keith Phillips spoke out about the guilty verdict in the murder of her 45-year-old son. Phillips was murdered in 2016 after being hit by a car driven by Melissa Dawn Cruz. On Tuesday, a Forrest County Jury found Cruz guilty of first degree murder and sentenced her to life in prison. Phillips' mother, Judy Phillips, said she felt "that my son got justice. The family got justice." Her son worked as a security systems specialis...More >>
Kroger has created a plan called Zero Hunger, Zero Waste to combat hunger in the U.S.More >>
