Murder victim's mother reacts to guilty verdict

The mother of Larry Keith Phillips spoke out about the guilty verdict in the murder of her 45-year-old son.

Phillips was murdered in 2016 after being hit by a car driven by Melissa Dawn Cruz. On Tuesday, a Forrest County Jury found Cruz guilty of first degree murder and sentenced her to life in prison.

Phillips' mother, Judy Phillips, said she felt "that my son got justice. The family got justice."

Her son worked as a security systems specialist for a local company and loved his job, according to Judy. "I want to represent my son and my family that loved him dearly and still love him dearly, we will see him one day," Judy said. "You can't do wrong and get away with it, I will say that."

Judy was grateful for the hard work the District Attorney's office put forth in prosecuting her son's murderer. "The people here are fantastic," Judy said. "I feel like they really put their heart in this and all the officers that were involved, all the special intel people that were involved, they were just all very, very awesome."

"It doesn't bring him back by any means, but we have to not just learn from our mistakes but we also have to pay for our mistakes whether we want to or whether we don't," Judy said.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.