Murder victim's mother reacts to guilty verdict - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Murder victim's mother reacts to guilty verdict

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
Judy Phillips Source: WDAM Judy Phillips Source: WDAM
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The mother of Larry Keith Phillips spoke out about the guilty verdict in the murder of her 45-year-old son.  

Phillips was murdered in 2016 after being hit by a car driven by Melissa Dawn Cruz. On Tuesday, a Forrest County Jury found Cruz guilty of first degree murder and sentenced her to life in prison. 

Phillips' mother, Judy Phillips, said she felt "that my son got justice. The family got justice."

Her son worked as a security systems specialist for a local company and loved his job, according to Judy. "I want to represent my son and my family that loved him dearly and still love him dearly, we will see him one day," Judy said. "You can't do wrong and get away with it, I will say that."

Judy was grateful for the hard work the District Attorney's office put forth in prosecuting her son's murderer. "The people here are fantastic," Judy said. "I feel like they really put their heart in this and all the officers that were involved, all the special intel people that were involved, they were just all very, very awesome."

"It doesn't bring him back by any means, but we have to not just learn from our mistakes but we also have to pay for our mistakes whether we want to or whether we don't," Judy said. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • Cruz receives life sentence for 2016 murder

    Cruz receives life sentence for 2016 murder

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 00:31:48 GMT
    Melissa Dawn Cruz. Source: Forrest County Sheriff's DepartmentMelissa Dawn Cruz. Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Department

    A 2016 Forrest County murder suspect was....... The trial began on Monday and..... The incident occurred on the night of Friday, July 1, 2016.  According to investigator Nick Calico of the Forest County Sheriff's Department, authorities received a call at around 9:50 p.m. about a "suspicious person" walking on Old Highway 49. A second call was made later about a man lying in the road bleeding near Old Highway 49.  Deputies found Kei...

    More >>

    A 2016 Forrest County murder suspect was....... The trial began on Monday and..... The incident occurred on the night of Friday, July 1, 2016.  According to investigator Nick Calico of the Forest County Sheriff's Department, authorities received a call at around 9:50 p.m. about a "suspicious person" walking on Old Highway 49. A second call was made later about a man lying in the road bleeding near Old Highway 49.  Deputies found Kei...

    More >>

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Murder victim's mother reacts to guilty verdict

    Murder victim's mother reacts to guilty verdict

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-09-20 22:35:14 GMT
    Judy Phillips Source: WDAMJudy Phillips Source: WDAM
    The mother of Larry Keith Phillips spoke out about the guilty verdict in the murder of her 45-year-old son.   Phillips was murdered in 2016 after being hit by a car driven by Melissa Dawn Cruz. On Tuesday, a Forrest County Jury found Cruz guilty of first degree murder and sentenced her to life in prison.  Phillips' mother, Judy Phillips, said she felt "that my son got justice. The family got justice." Her son worked as a security systems specialis...More >>
    The mother of Larry Keith Phillips spoke out about the guilty verdict in the murder of her 45-year-old son.   Phillips was murdered in 2016 after being hit by a car driven by Melissa Dawn Cruz. On Tuesday, a Forrest County Jury found Cruz guilty of first degree murder and sentenced her to life in prison.  Phillips' mother, Judy Phillips, said she felt "that my son got justice. The family got justice." Her son worked as a security systems specialis...More >>

  • Lumberton Police Chief not reappointed

    Lumberton Police Chief not reappointed

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-09-20 22:17:31 GMT
    Lumberton has a new Alderman after a special election was held. Photo credit: WDAMLumberton has a new Alderman after a special election was held. Photo credit: WDAM

    Alderman in the city of Lumberton voted unanimously to not reappoint Police Chief Elsie Cowart. According to Alderman Jonathan Griffith, the alderman voted 5-0 to override the mayor’s previous veto to keep Cowart during a Tuesday night special called meeting. Griffith said Shane Flynt was appointed as the new police chief. Cowart was police chief since 2012. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    Alderman in the city of Lumberton voted unanimously to not reappoint Police Chief Elsie Cowart. According to Alderman Jonathan Griffith, the alderman voted 5-0 to override the mayor’s previous veto to keep Cowart during a Tuesday night special called meeting. Griffith said Shane Flynt was appointed as the new police chief. Cowart was police chief since 2012. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • USM College of Business announces Eagle Suit Fund

    USM College of Business announces Eagle Suit Fund

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-09-20 22:08:51 GMT

    The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business will soon be providing deserving students with business suits to help them transition into their professions.  The school announced the partnership with clothing retailers Talbots and Jos. A. Bank to create a new initiative called the Eagle Suit Fund, sponsored by generous USM almnus.  “Our alumni and friends are our catalyst for lasting changes. Initiatives like this will help our students tak...

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business will soon be providing deserving students with business suits to help them transition into their professions.  The school announced the partnership with clothing retailers Talbots and Jos. A. Bank to create a new initiative called the Eagle Suit Fund, sponsored by generous USM almnus.  “Our alumni and friends are our catalyst for lasting changes. Initiatives like this will help our students tak...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly