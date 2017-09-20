Murder victim's mother reacts to guilty verdict

A 2016 Forrest County murder suspect was....... The trial began on Monday and..... The incident occurred on the night of Friday, July 1, 2016. According to investigator Nick Calico of the Forest County Sheriff's Department, authorities received a call at around 9:50 p.m. about a "suspicious person" walking on Old Highway 49. A second call was made later about a man lying in the road bleeding near Old Highway 49. Deputies found Kei...More >>
Alderman in the city of Lumberton voted unanimously to not reappoint Police Chief Elsie Cowart. According to Alderman Jonathan Griffith, the alderman voted 5-0 to override the mayor’s previous veto to keep Cowart during a Tuesday night special called meeting. Griffith said Shane Flynt was appointed as the new police chief. Cowart was police chief since 2012. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business will soon be providing deserving students with business suits to help them transition into their professions. The school announced the partnership with clothing retailers Talbots and Jos. A. Bank to create a new initiative called the Eagle Suit Fund, sponsored by generous USM almnus. “Our alumni and friends are our catalyst for lasting changes. Initiatives like this will help our students tak...More >>
The Mississippi Military Department, the Nature Conservancy and several state and federal agencies have teamed up to boost the numbers of endangered gopher tortoises at Camp Shelby and the DeSoto National Forest.More >>
