Lumberton Police Chief not reappointed

Alderman in the City of Lumberton voted unanimously to not reappoint Police Chief Elsie Cowart.

According to Alderman Jonathan Griffith, the alderman voted 5-0 to override the mayor’s previous veto to keep Cowart during a Tuesday night special called meeting.

Griffith said Shane Flynt was appointed as the new police chief.

Cowart was police chief since 2012.

