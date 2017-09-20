Lumberton Police Chief not reappointed - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lumberton Police Chief not reappointed

Lumberton has a new Alderman after a special election was held. Photo credit: WDAM Lumberton has a new Alderman after a special election was held. Photo credit: WDAM
LUMBERTON, MS (WDAM) -

Alderman in the City of Lumberton voted unanimously to not reappoint Police Chief Elsie Cowart.

According to Alderman Jonathan Griffith, the alderman voted 5-0 to override the mayor’s previous veto to keep Cowart during a Tuesday night special called meeting.

Griffith said Shane Flynt was appointed as the new police chief.

Cowart was police chief since 2012.

