USM College of Business announces Eagle Suit Fund

The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business will soon be providing deserving students with business suits to help them transition into their professions.

The school announced the partnership with clothing retailers Talbots and Jos. A. Bank to create a new initiative called the Eagle Suit Fund, sponsored by generous USM almnus.

“Our alumni and friends are our catalyst for lasting changes. Initiatives like this will help our students take their first successful step into their professional lives,” said Dr. Faye Gilbert, Dean of the USM College of Business.

The fund will allow business students the opportunity to receive a business suit through an application process. After selection, students will be directed to either Talbots or Jos. A. Bank to be fitted and instructed on how to dress for an interview.

For many students, it may be the first suit ever and will provide them with the appropriate attire to begin their professional lives. Students will also be encouraged to attend career development sessions such as resume writing workshops, mock interviews and career fairs.

Talbots will be sponsoring a FASHIONABLE FUNdraiser event on Friday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hattiesburg location, in which 10 percent of all purchases will help fund the Eagle Suit Fund.

For more information on the fund or how to donate, contact Director of Career Services Becky Vincant at 601-266-4849 or Rebecca.vinzant@usm.edu.

