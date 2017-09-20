Laurel police searching for shooting suspect

The Laurel Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect after a Tuesday morning fight.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 800 block of South Magnolia at approximately 11:10 a.m., according to a LPD press release. Complainants reported that a fight between several individuals had erupted into gunfire.

The suspect, Lakendall A. Hunter, reportedly fired three shots in the direction of several people, though no injuries were reported. Hunter, 37, has been charged with three counts of Attempted Aggravated Assault.

If you have any information regarding this person's whereabouts, please call LPD at 601-399-4440.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.