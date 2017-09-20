Six injured in Jones County car accident

A two vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon sent three women, two children and a man to the hospital.

Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident at the intersection of Highway 84 West and Highway 28.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters found two damaged vehicles - a car blocking one lane of the road and an SUV to the shoulder of the road.

According to the council, an adult male was driving the car and the three women and two children were in the SUV. All were transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel with what was believed to be only minor injuries.

A section of Highway 84 West was shut down during vehicle recovery, and traffic was slowed during emergency operations. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

