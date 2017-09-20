Dozens of endangered tortoises released at Camp Shelby - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Dozens of endangered tortoises released at Camp Shelby

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
About 90 endangered gopher tortoises were released into the wild at Camp Shelby Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM. About 90 endangered gopher tortoises were released into the wild at Camp Shelby Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.
CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Military Department, the Nature Conservancy and several state and federal agencies have teamed up to boost the numbers of endangered gopher tortoises at Camp Shelby and the DeSoto National Forest.

Wednesday, about 90 two-year old tortoises were released back into the wild in a restricted area of the national forest used by Camp Shelby.

The goal is to supplement the current aging population of gopher tortoises with younger ones that have a better chance of surviving in the wild.

They were hatched and raised at a nursery at the post's environmental office.

The release is part of a program called Head-Start, which began in 2014.

Wednesday's release was the the fourth and largest for the program.

Each tortoise released was tagged with a number and will be monitored.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM College of Business announces Eagle Suit Fund

    USM College of Business announces Eagle Suit Fund

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-09-20 20:40:46 GMT

    The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business will soon be providing deserving students with business suits to help them transition into their professions.  The school announced the partnership with clothing retailers Talbots and Jos. A. Bank to create a new initiative called the Eagle Suit Fund, sponsored by generous USM almnus.  “Our alumni and friends are our catalyst for lasting changes. Initiatives like this will help our students tak...

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi College of Business will soon be providing deserving students with business suits to help them transition into their professions.  The school announced the partnership with clothing retailers Talbots and Jos. A. Bank to create a new initiative called the Eagle Suit Fund, sponsored by generous USM almnus.  “Our alumni and friends are our catalyst for lasting changes. Initiatives like this will help our students tak...

    More >>

  • Dozens of endangered tortoises released at Camp Shelby

    Dozens of endangered tortoises released at Camp Shelby

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:07 PM EDT2017-09-20 20:07:04 GMT
    About 90 endangered gopher tortoises were released into the wild at Camp Shelby Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.About 90 endangered gopher tortoises were released into the wild at Camp Shelby Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

    The Mississippi Military Department, the Nature Conservancy and several state and federal agencies have teamed up to boost the numbers of endangered gopher tortoises at Camp Shelby and the DeSoto National Forest. 

    More >>

    The Mississippi Military Department, the Nature Conservancy and several state and federal agencies have teamed up to boost the numbers of endangered gopher tortoises at Camp Shelby and the DeSoto National Forest. 

    More >>

  • Laurel police searching for shooting suspect

    Laurel police searching for shooting suspect

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:51:36 GMT
    LAKENDALL ALEXANDER HUNTER Source: LPDLAKENDALL ALEXANDER HUNTER Source: LPD
    The Laurel Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect after a Tuesday morning fight.  Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 800 block of South Magnolia at approximately 11:10 a.m., according to a LPD press release. Complainants reported that a fight between several individuals had erupted into gunfire.  The suspect, Lakendall A. Hunter, reportedly fired three shots in the direction of several people, though no injuries were reported. ...More >>
    The Laurel Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect after a Tuesday morning fight.  Police responded to a report of shots fired at the 800 block of South Magnolia at approximately 11:10 a.m., according to a LPD press release. Complainants reported that a fight between several individuals had erupted into gunfire.  The suspect, Lakendall A. Hunter, reportedly fired three shots in the direction of several people, though no injuries were reported. ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly