Dozens of endangered tortoises released at Camp Shelby

The Mississippi Military Department, the Nature Conservancy and several state and federal agencies have teamed up to boost the numbers of endangered gopher tortoises at Camp Shelby and the DeSoto National Forest.



Wednesday, about 90 two-year old tortoises were released back into the wild in a restricted area of the national forest used by Camp Shelby.



The goal is to supplement the current aging population of gopher tortoises with younger ones that have a better chance of surviving in the wild.



They were hatched and raised at a nursery at the post's environmental office.



The release is part of a program called Head-Start, which began in 2014.



Wednesday's release was the the fourth and largest for the program.



Each tortoise released was tagged with a number and will be monitored.

