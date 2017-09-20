Kindness Foundation prepares for Bible art competition

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Kindness Foundation's competition, under the theme of "Biblical Art about the Christmas Season", is coming up soon. The contest is open to students in Grades 9 through 12.
Registration deadline is November 1. The competition takes place November 3 through December 8.
Visit www.kindnessfoundation.org, e-mail info@kindnessfocus.org or call 601-545-9090 for more details.
