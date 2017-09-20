Indiana couple launches Real Food Blends

A harmless looking tree is wrecking Mississippi eco-systems, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission is trying to stop the invasive species from spreading any further in the state.

An old gas station on Bay Street will stay closed, but future growth on the Hattiesburg corridor is still an option.

Example of scam email Source: City of Hattiesburg

The City of Hattiesburg warned its residents about an email scam making its rounds on Tuesday. "Today, a Hattiesburg resident made city officials aware of an email scam regarding parking tickets," read the email from the city. All tickets issued by Hattiesburg's Parking Division are paper and will not be delivered electronically, according to city clerk Kermas Eaton. Residents should be careful to pay attention to any email or phone correspondents asking for pe... More >>