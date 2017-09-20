Indiana couple launches Real Food Blends - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Indiana couple launches Real Food Blends

By Doug Morris, Producer
INDIANA (WDAM) – Tony and Julie Bombacino are parents of a young son who, their doctor said, would have to be fed through a feeding tube for the rest of his life. After lots of research, the couple launched Real Food Blends.  Visit www.realfoodblends.com for more details.

  Harmless looking trees have damaging, deadly impact on state

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 18:31:41 GMT
    Source: Mississippi Forestry CommissionSource: Mississippi Forestry Commission

    A harmless looking tree is wrecking Mississippi eco-systems, and the Mississippi Forestry Commission is trying to stop the invasive species from spreading any further in the state. 

  Council votes to keep Bay Street business closed

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 12:52 PM EDT2017-09-20 16:52:19 GMT

    An old gas station on Bay Street will stay closed, but future growth on the Hattiesburg corridor is still an option.

  Maria hammers Puerto Rico, expected to stay far from Gulf

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-09-20 13:33:00 GMT
    Source: National Weather ServiceSource: National Weather Service

    Hurricane Maria landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning as an extremely dangerous and powerful category 4 storm.  

