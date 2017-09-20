Maria hammers Puerto Rico, expected to stay far from Gulf

Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.

Hurricane Maria landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday morning as an extremely dangerous and powerful category 4 storm.

The good news for the Pine Belt is that all reliable computer weather models keep the storm well away from the Gulf of Mexico.

At this time it is still uncertain if the East Coast of the United States will feel any effects from the storm, but we should be just fine here.

We will continue to track the hurricane and keep everyone posted.

Below is the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center.

