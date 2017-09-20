Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Wednesday morning Pine Belt!

A typical late Summer forecast is on tap for the next few days with a chance for scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows around 70.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s but a total washout is not expected.

Maria remains a very dangerous hurricane but poses no threat to our area.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic

  • Council votes to keep Bay Street business closed

    An old gas station on Bay Street will stay closed, but future growth on the Hattiesburg corridor is still an option.

  • Hattiesburg warns residents of email scam

    Example of scam email Source: City of HattiesburgExample of scam email Source: City of Hattiesburg
    The City of Hattiesburg warned its residents about an email scam making its rounds on Tuesday.  "Today, a Hattiesburg resident made city officials aware of an email scam regarding parking tickets," read the email from the city.  All tickets issued by Hattiesburg's Parking Division are paper and will not be delivered electronically, according to city clerk Kermas Eaton. Residents should be careful to pay attention to any email or phone correspondents asking for pe...More >>
  • State auditor gives overview of state spending to GOP Women's group

    State auditor Stacey Pickering speaks to a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.State auditor Stacey Pickering speaks to a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.

    State Auditor Stacey Pickering presented an overview of Mississippi's fiscal spending during a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Pickering spoke about the state's new comprehensive annual financial report. That report and the Legislative Budget Report, just released Tuesday, can be found on the state auditor's website at osa.ms.gov. Pickering said his office is currently engaged in several public corruption investigations, which have led to several arrests in No...

