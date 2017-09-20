Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Good Wednesday morning Pine Belt!

A typical late Summer forecast is on tap for the next few days with a chance for scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows around 70.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s but a total washout is not expected.

Maria remains a very dangerous hurricane but poses no threat to our area.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic