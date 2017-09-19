Hattiesburg warns residents of email scam

Example of scam email Source: City of Hattiesburg

The City of Hattiesburg warned its residents about an email scam making its rounds on Tuesday.

"Today, a Hattiesburg resident made city officials aware of an email scam regarding parking tickets," read the email from the city.

All tickets issued by Hattiesburg's Parking Division are paper and will not be delivered electronically, according to city clerk Kermas Eaton. Residents should be careful to pay attention to any email or phone correspondents asking for personal information.

The city provided a sample email to give residents an idea of what the scam looks like. The content of the email included:

From: City Traffic Enforcement <public-safety@facilities-communications.com>

Subject: Parking Ticket #987111298

You received a parking ticket!

26-141 – Unattended vehicle

Requires a court appearance

Parking ticket #PTD987111247

Get parking ticket

To pay your parking ticket, download your ticket and choose one of 2 convenient ways:

1. Online

Pay by Visa or Mastercard, $2 processing fee.

2. By phone (automated system)

Pay by Visa or Mastercard