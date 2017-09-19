One escaped inmate captured, one at large - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

One escaped inmate captured, one at large

James Sanders; Source: MDOC James Sanders; Source: MDOC
Ryan Young; Source: MDOC Ryan Young; Source: MDOC

Authorities captured Parchman escapee James R. Sanders on Tuesday afternoon, according to MDOC.

Two inmates escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on Monday.

Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that they will offer a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of the escapees. 

MDOC says they are still searching for Ryan Young, who is considered armed and dangerous.

They are believed to have escaped Unit 30 between late Sunday night and early Monday morning. They were discovered missing during the routine count.

22-year-old Young is serving 40 years for burglary of a vehicle, burglary of a residence, grand larceny, and possession of a firearms by a convicted felon in Claiborne County. He is a black male with brown eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 193 pounds.

41-year-old Sanders is serving life for homicide/murder. He was sentenced July 19, 2000 in Lafayette County.

To report information anonymously on the two men, call the Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers hotline at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-481-8477. Or, go to www.P3tips.com to leave a tip. You can also contact MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200.

