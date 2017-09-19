Laurel mayor expects positive economic outlook

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said things are looking better for the city on Tuesday.

“We ended the year in pretty good shape,” Magee explained.

City leaders got a snapshot of just where the city stands at the city council meeting, and tourism was a bright spot.

The Mayor said the city did not reach its budget for sales tax because the city took a hit when they had to pay a penalty back in February.

“The Department of Revenue found out that they had to reimburse a business here in the city, and I think it was in the neighborhood of $400,000,” Magee added.

He said the success of the city depends greatly on how they spend taxpayer dollars.

“We spend money on streets, because we need streets," Magee said. "We don’t waste money. We don’t do things just for show, and I think the citizens appreciate that. They recognize that.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.