Laurel mayor expects positive economic outlook - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel mayor expects positive economic outlook

By Quentis Jones, Reporter
Connect
Photo Source: WDAM Photo Source: WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said things are looking better for the city on Tuesday.

“We ended the year in pretty good shape,” Magee explained.

City leaders got a snapshot of just where the city stands at the city council meeting, and tourism was a bright spot.

The Mayor said the city did not reach its budget for sales tax because the city took a hit when they had to pay a penalty back in February.

“The Department of Revenue found out that they had to reimburse a business here in the city, and I think it was in the neighborhood of $400,000,” Magee added.

He said the success of the city depends greatly on how they spend taxpayer dollars.

“We spend money on streets, because we need streets," Magee said. "We don’t waste money. We don’t do things just for show, and I think the citizens appreciate that. They recognize that.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Judge Curry has high hopes for Hub City Municipal Court

    Judge Curry has high hopes for Hub City Municipal Court

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:23:05 GMT

    A new municipal court judge will be sworn in later this week in the Hub City. Forrest County Justice Court Judge Wes Curry will replace Judge Jerry Evans starting October 2nd as the new municipal judge. Curry will hold both judge positions after a ruling from the Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office. “Because both positions are in the judicial branch of government, a person can serve in both positions at the same time without violating the ...

    More >>

    A new municipal court judge will be sworn in later this week in the Hub City. Forrest County Justice Court Judge Wes Curry will replace Judge Jerry Evans starting October 2nd as the new municipal judge. Curry will hold both judge positions after a ruling from the Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office. “Because both positions are in the judicial branch of government, a person can serve in both positions at the same time without violating the ...

    More >>

  • Laurel mayor expects positive economic outlook

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:39:07 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said things are looking better for the city. 

    More >>

    Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said things are looking better for the city. 

    More >>

  • State auditor gives overview of state spending to GOP Women's group

    State auditor gives overview of state spending to GOP Women's group

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:31:37 GMT
    State auditor Stacey Pickering speaks to a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.State auditor Stacey Pickering speaks to a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.

    State Auditor Stacey Pickering presented an overview of Mississippi's fiscal spending during a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Pickering spoke about the state's new comprehensive annual financial report. That report and the Legislative Budget Report, just released Tuesday, can be found on the state auditor's website at osa.ms.gov. Pickering said his office is currently engaged in several public corruption investigations, which have led to several arrests in No...

    More >>

    State Auditor Stacey Pickering presented an overview of Mississippi's fiscal spending during a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Pickering spoke about the state's new comprehensive annual financial report. That report and the Legislative Budget Report, just released Tuesday, can be found on the state auditor's website at osa.ms.gov. Pickering said his

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly