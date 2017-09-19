Two teens shot, one charged in Jefferson Davis County

A new municipal court judge will be sworn in later this week in the Hub City. Forrest County Justice Court Judge Wes Curry will replace Judge Jerry Evans starting October 2nd as the new municipal judge. Curry will hold both judge positions after a ruling from the Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office. “Because both positions are in the judicial branch of government, a person can serve in both positions at the same time without violating the ...More >>
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said things are looking better for the city.More >>
State Auditor Stacey Pickering presented an overview of Mississippi's fiscal spending during a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Pickering spoke about the state's new comprehensive annual financial report. That report and the Legislative Budget Report, just released Tuesday, can be found on the state auditor's website at osa.ms.gov. Pickering said his office is currently engaged in several public corruption investigations, which have led to several arrests in No...More >>
Two teens are in serious condition after a shooting in Jefferson Davis County Sunday morning. The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to the Prentiss Regional Hospital around 2 a.m. Sunday in reference to two gunshot victims in the emergency room. The victims were identified as Johnny Ray Walker, 19, and Radonte Womack, 18, of Prentiss. Both teens were immediately transported to Forrest General Hospital where the Sheriff's Department said they...More >>
