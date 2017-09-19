Two teens shot, one charged in Jefferson Davis County

Two teens are in serious condition after a shooting in Jefferson Davis County Sunday morning.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to the Prentiss Regional Hospital around 2 a.m. Sunday in reference to two gunshot victims in the emergency room.

The victims were identified as Johnny Ray Walker, 19, and Radonte Womack, 18, of Prentiss. Both teens were immediately transported to Forrest General Hospital where the Sheriff's Department said they remain in serious condition.

Jefferson Davis County Investigator John Wayne Tolar said the victims were shot after an altercation on Harmony Lane in Jefferson Davis County.

Jordan Brinson, a juvenile, was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Tolar said he is being charged as an adult.

Bond was denied for Brinson by Justice Court Judge Ronald Barnes.

WDAM 7 News has confirmed Womack is a student at Jefferson Davis County High School. According to the roster, Womack is a defensive lineman for the Jaguars Football team.

Tolar said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved.