West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) -- West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Lake Thoreau Road, Spencer Cove, Jubilee Point, Stonegate Drive, Cotton Creek Drive, Whistlers Way and Romar Place.  If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-264-6305.

