West Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) -- West Lamar Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Lake Thoreau Road, Spencer Cove, Jubilee Point, Stonegate Drive, Cotton Creek Drive, Whistlers Way and Romar Place. If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-264-6305.
Coming off the third-most rushing yards in a single Southern Miss season (1,459) in 2016, Ito Smith garnered all the hype headed into his senior year. The running back was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists before the 2017 season. Smith failed to eclipse the 100-yard mark in USM's first two games, but finally erupted in game three.More >>
