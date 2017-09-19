Man caught trying to break into Sheriff's home

Trying to break into the Sheriff's home landed one Laurel man behind bars.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department said Stephen Carpenter, 26, has been charged with attempted burglary. JCSD said Carpenter was caught trying to break into the home of Sheriff Alex Hodge on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Hodge's son was home when he was startled by a loud noise at the door, as if "someone was trying to break down the door to gain entry into the home."

Hodge went outside and saw Carpenter, who he had stay on scene until deputies arrived.

During questioning, authorities said Carpenter told deputies he thought the location was a business, but later stated he knew it was Sheriff Hodge's home.

Carpenter went on say he was "seeking help due to someone chasing him," but deputies said there was no observance of anyone chasing him.

Sheriff Hodge was not at home at the time of the incident.

Carpenter will make his initial appearance Monday.

