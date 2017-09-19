Man caught trying to break into Sheriff's home - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man caught trying to break into Sheriff's home

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Connect
Stephen Carpenter. Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department. Stephen Carpenter. Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Trying to break into the Sheriff's home landed one Laurel man behind bars. 

The Jones County Sheriff's Department said Stephen Carpenter, 26, has been charged with attempted burglary.  JCSD said Carpenter was caught trying to break into the home of Sheriff Alex Hodge on Sunday.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Hodge's son was home when he was startled by a loud noise at the door, as if "someone was trying to break down the door to gain entry into the home."

Hodge went outside and saw Carpenter, who he had stay on scene until deputies arrived.

During questioning, authorities said Carpenter told deputies he thought the location was a business, but later stated he knew it was Sheriff Hodge's home. 

Carpenter went on say he was "seeking help due to someone chasing him," but deputies said there was no observance of anyone chasing him. 

Sheriff Hodge was not at home at the time of the incident.

Carpenter will make his initial appearance Monday.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Judge Curry has high hopes for Hub City Municipal Court

    Judge Curry has high hopes for Hub City Municipal Court

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:23:05 GMT

    A new municipal court judge will be sworn in later this week in the Hub City. Forrest County Justice Court Judge Wes Curry will replace Judge Jerry Evans starting October 2nd as the new municipal judge. Curry will hold both judge positions after a ruling from the Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office. “Because both positions are in the judicial branch of government, a person can serve in both positions at the same time without violating the ...

    More >>

    A new municipal court judge will be sworn in later this week in the Hub City. Forrest County Justice Court Judge Wes Curry will replace Judge Jerry Evans starting October 2nd as the new municipal judge. Curry will hold both judge positions after a ruling from the Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office. “Because both positions are in the judicial branch of government, a person can serve in both positions at the same time without violating the ...

    More >>

  • Laurel mayor expects positive economic outlook

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:39:07 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said things are looking better for the city. 

    More >>

    Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said things are looking better for the city. 

    More >>

  • State auditor gives overview of state spending to GOP Women's group

    State auditor gives overview of state spending to GOP Women's group

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-09-19 21:31:37 GMT
    State auditor Stacey Pickering speaks to a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.State auditor Stacey Pickering speaks to a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.

    State Auditor Stacey Pickering presented an overview of Mississippi's fiscal spending during a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Pickering spoke about the state's new comprehensive annual financial report. That report and the Legislative Budget Report, just released Tuesday, can be found on the state auditor's website at osa.ms.gov. Pickering said his office is currently engaged in several public corruption investigations, which have led to several arrests in No...

    More >>

    State Auditor Stacey Pickering presented an overview of Mississippi's fiscal spending during a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday. Pickering spoke about the state's new comprehensive annual financial report. That report and the Legislative Budget Report, just released Tuesday, can be found on the state auditor's website at osa.ms.gov. Pickering said his

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly