State auditor gives overview of state spending to GOP Women's group

State Auditor Stacey Pickering presented an overview of Mississippi's fiscal spending during a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday.



Pickering spoke about the state's new comprehensive annual financial report.



That report and the Legislative Budget Report, just released Tuesday, can be found on the state auditor's website at osa.ms.gov.



Pickering said his office is currently engaged in several public corruption investigations, which have led to several arrests in North Mississippi.



He said his office is awaiting grand jury action in several corruption cases in South Mississippi.

