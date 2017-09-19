Hub City woman jailed on arson charge

Coming off the third-most rushing yards in a single Southern Miss season (1,459) in 2016, Ito Smith garnered all the hype headed into his senior year. The running back was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists before the 2017 season. Smith failed to eclipse the 100-yard mark in USM's first two games, but finally erupted in game three.More >>
