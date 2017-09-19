Hub City woman jailed on arson charge

A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars facing arson charges after a fire at a Hub City apartment complex.



Chelsey Brown, 23, was charged with 3rd degree arson and booked into the Forrest County Jail Monday evening.



According to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore, the police and fire department responded to Hardwood Court Apartments for a fire on September 14th.



"Upon their arrival there was clothing engulfed in flames," said McLemore. "Hattiesburg Fire Department Investigators continued their investigation and determined that the fire was intentionally started."



The investigation is ongoing and If anyone has any additional information please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-stop.

