Local restaurant welcomes Scooby Doo's Mystery Entertainment World Tour

LAUREL (WDAM) – Scooby Doo's Mystery Entertainment World Tour makes a stop September 24 starting at 11 a.m. at Papa John's Pizza, located at 2001 Highway 15 North. Donations benefit the Hope Child Advocacy Center. For more details, like www.Facebook.com/TEAMJOHNBOY or call 601-399-2828.
Team John Boy is also collecting items to help victims of recent hurricanes. Like the team's Facebook page for more.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Coming off the third-most rushing yards in a single Southern Miss season (1,459) in 2016, Ito Smith garnered all the hype headed into his senior year. The running back was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists before the 2017 season. Smith failed to eclipse the 100-yard mark in USM's first two games, but finally erupted in game three.More >>
Coming off the third-most rushing yards in a single Southern Miss season (1,459) in 2016, Ito Smith garnered all the hype headed into his senior year. The running back was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists before the 2017 season. Smith failed to eclipse the 100-yard mark in USM's first two games, but finally erupted in game three.More >>