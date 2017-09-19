Local restaurant welcomes Scooby Doo's Mystery Entertainment World Tour

LAUREL (WDAM) – Scooby Doo's Mystery Entertainment World Tour makes a stop September 24 starting at 11 a.m. at Papa John's Pizza, located at 2001 Highway 15 North. Donations benefit the Hope Child Advocacy Center. For more details, like www.Facebook.com/TEAMJOHNBOY or call 601-399-2828.

Team John Boy is also collecting items to help victims of recent hurricanes. Like the team's Facebook page for more.

