PRCC to offer ServSafe Class

Pearl River Community College will begin offering ServSafe classes on its Hattiesburg campus.

Classes will take place in the Woodall Advanced Technology Center.

Dates for the class are October 10, November 14, and December 5. Class times are from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. each day.

The cost for the class is $140, and you must register and receive study-guide one week prior to class.

For more information or to register, contact Stephanie Howze at 601-554- 4643.

