Forecast: Warm and humid weather to continue.

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

Warm and humid weather is on tap for today with scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 and lows in the lower 70s.

The forecast doesn't really change much for Wednesday into Saturday with highs in the lower 90s but a few days may stay in the upper 80s especially Sunday into Monday.

The tropics remain active but at this time our area looks to be in good shape with no hurricanes or tropical storms forecasted to impact us anytime soon.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generi