USM deep at defensive line

USM's 28-17 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday marked the third straight game the "Nasty Bunch" defense held its opponent to under 20 points.

A week after holding Southern to a school-record 0-for-12 on third down, the Golden Eagles limited the Warhawks to 3-for-16 on Saturday including a goal line stand from the one-yard line in the second quarter.

The depth of the Southern Miss defensive line is proved true against ULM, as coach Jay Hopson is able to rotate guys in and out throughout the game.

"It's good for us especially on long drives, or to keep D-lineman fresh," said USM junior defensive lineman LaDarius Harris. "Everyone can play so we talk about how we need everyone. So coach does a good job of rotating."

"Middle third to fourth quarter, I think I could just look in the D-linemen's eyes [and] could sense that they were on lockdown mode," Hopson said. "Those guys just kind of took it over there at the end. Again, they played a heck of a game. They played a true 'nasty bunch' game. They went out there and they played physical and they played 60 minutes of hard-nosed football."

