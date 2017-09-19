USM deep at defensive line

Coming off the third-most rushing yards in a single Southern Miss season (1,459) in 2016, Ito Smith garnered all the hype headed into his senior year. The running back was named to the Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists before the 2017 season. Smith failed to eclipse the 100-yard mark in USM's first two games, but finally erupted in game three.More >>
USM's 28-17 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday marked the third straight game the "Nasty Bunch" defense held its opponent to under 20 points. A week after holding Southern to a school-record 0-for-12 on third down, the Golden Eagles limited the Warhawks to 3-for-16 on Saturday including a goal line stand from the one-yard line in the second quarter.More >>
Dogs rescued in Mississippi took to the skies to find new homes in the Northwest.More >>
