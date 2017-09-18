Newly certified volunteer firefighters in Jones County

Nine Jones County Volunteer Firefighters completed their final testing day at Mississippi State Fire Academy Saturday.

The participants underwent many strenuous skills tests, each on of them would then receive their Firefighter 1 certification.

The Jones County Volunteer Fire Service welcomes and congratulates these individuals for successfully completing the intense classwork, skills days and final skill testing.

The following individuals successfully completed Firefighter 1 on Saturday, September 16th 2017:

Boggy Volunteer Fire Department

Lee Blackwell

Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department

Kevin Jones

Glade Volunteer Fire Department

Amanda Gould

Hebron Volunteer Fire Department

Ron Hilbun

Daniel Knotts

Gerald Moody

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department

Andy Fredrick

Sharon Volunteer Fire Department

Troy Jenkins

Soso Volunteer Fire Department

Jonathan Harrison

Jones County is now serviced by a total of approximately 175 certified volunteer firefighters.

