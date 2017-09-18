Newly certified volunteer firefighters in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Newly certified volunteer firefighters in Jones County

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Nine Jones County Volunteer Firefighters completed their final testing day at Mississippi State Fire Academy Saturday.

The participants underwent many strenuous skills tests, each on of them would then receive their Firefighter 1 certification.

 The Jones County Volunteer Fire Service welcomes and congratulates these individuals for successfully completing the intense classwork, skills days and final skill testing. 

The following individuals successfully completed Firefighter 1 on Saturday, September 16th 2017:

Boggy Volunteer Fire Department

  • Lee Blackwell

Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department

  • Kevin Jones

Glade Volunteer Fire Department

  • Amanda Gould

Hebron Volunteer Fire Department

  • Ron Hilbun
  • Daniel Knotts
  • Gerald Moody

Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department

  • Andy Fredrick

Sharon Volunteer Fire Department

  • Troy Jenkins

Soso Volunteer Fire Department

  • Jonathan Harrison

 Jones County is now serviced by a total of approximately 175 certified volunteer firefighters. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved

