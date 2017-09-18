Mississippi Attorney General cracking down on child support - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi Attorney General cracking down on child support

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
AG's office cracking down on child support. Photo courtesy of the Mississippi Attorney General's office
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Attorney General’s office is using its Child Desertion Unit to find and prosecute parents who fail to pay child support. The unit has the task of tackling the worst cases.

Over the past few weeks, several people have been arrested for failing to pay child support, and one man has been convicted and will spend the next four years behind bars.

The Attorney General's office looks for several things before receiving and prosecuting cases.

"These are the standards by which our Child Desertion Unit receives and prosecutes cases, which is below, in addition to statutory requirements (97-5-3):

—  Most egregious cases

—  At least $10,000 in arrears OR years without voluntary payment

—  Exhausted all chancery court remedies

—  Multiple orders for contempt

—  Incarceration

—  License suspension

—  IRS intercepts

—  Suspect has the ability to pay but simply refuses

—  Employment verified

—  History of quitting jobs to avoid withholding of support

—  No SSI or SSA cases absent extenuating circumstances"

The office provides a form for potential victims to fill out. That form can be found by clicking here.

