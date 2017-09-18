Mississippi Attorney General cracking down on child support

The Forrest Health Board of Trustees announced an approved succession plan for president and chief executive officer Evan Dillard on Monday. Dillard, who began his tenure in 2008, will be replaced by current chief financial officer Andy Woodard beginning in January 2019. The two plan to work together to ensure a smooth transition. “We are most grateful for Evan’s service and outstanding contributions to Forrest Health,” said Rick Preusch, Forrest Health...More >>
One of Forrest County's youngest election commissioners has resigned after the Board of Supervisors accepted his resignation. Tyler Wood gave his resignation to The Board of Supervisors Monday, and the board accepted it. Wood 18, was elected in November 2016 and topped incumbent Charlie Phillips, for the District 1 position as Forrest County Election Commissioner. Wood served for 11 months, and during his stint claimed that he was a target of death threats a...More >>
