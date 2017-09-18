Victor Mitchell appears in Lamar Co. court

The alleged mastermind behind a plot to kidnap and extort a prominent Pine Belt businessman was back in court today.

Victor Mitchell went before a Lamar County judge for a bond hearing, which was continued for another time.

“Today should have been a bond hearing on behalf of Victor Mitchell, that’s now been continued with the understanding that the judge will look at the transcript and then based on the transcript from the earlier hearing he will decide whether or not there is any other additional information he needs,” said 15th Circuit Court District, District Attorney Hal Kittrell.

If the hearing is needed, it’s set to happen on September 29th, 2017.

Mitchell, 42, is one of three, and the alleged mastermind behind a plot to kidnap and extort prominent Pine Belt businessman, Tommy Duff. The other two suspects are, Glen Evans, 46 of Gulfport, and Howard Cameron, 47 of Biloxi.

“That total accounts for a total of about 70 years that they will be exposed to on the charges,” said Kittrell.

The trio was indicted in May 2017, on six counts, including: conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, conspiracy to commit sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, conspiracy to commit extortion and attempted extortion.

They were arrested on Nov. 19, 2016, and all booked into the Lamar County Jail, and still currently are listed with no bond.

“They still remain on no bond,” said Kittrell. “The case was originally set for September 25th, but it has now been continued on a motion by the defense, it has now been reset for June 18th 2018.”

Kittrell said his office is ready to move forward, and take all three of them to trial.

“We’re going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, there's no question about it, it’s just not good, and it’s egregious and we’re going to have to make an example of fact that you cannot take our respected businessman, men with money and try to extort them for that money,” said Kittrell. “We just can’t allow it and we’re not going to allow it.”

