HPD investigating armed robbery

Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night in the Hub City.

“Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that occurred at 11:19 p.m. in the 100 block of South 14th Avenue,” said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore."

“The victim advised that he and a female were waiting inside, someone knocked at the door and she ran out and the suspect pointed a weapon at him and stole his wallet, McLemore said.

McLemore added that the victim described the suspect using a snub nose revolver in the crime, and the suspect fled on foot down South 14th Avenue.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

