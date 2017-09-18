One-vehicle rollover ejects both occupants

A Saturday night rollover accident in Jones County ejected both the driver and the passenger.

According to the report, a vehicle on Lower Myrick Road left the roadway, struck a pole and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in the front yard of a home. Emergency responders found the vehicle had landed upright on top of a trapped passenger, while the driver was found near the vehicle.

Emergency personnel acted quickly to free the trapped passenger and stabilize both victims before transferring them to South Central Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. It was reported that the driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the passenger is believed to have suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Responders on scene included Powers, Glade and M&M Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance, Jones County Sheriff's Dept. and Jones County fire personnel.

