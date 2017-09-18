Firefighters battle overnight house fire in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Firefighters battle overnight house fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Firefighters battled an overnight house fire in Jones County on Saturday night.

South Jones, Southwest Jones and Boggy Volunteer Fire Departments and the Ellisville Fire Dept. responded to the scene of a house fire on Pittman Road just off of Highway 590 around midnight after a third party called reported smoke coming from a home. 

According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters gained entry to the home and extinguished the blaze from the room which it was originating from. Though the home was still standing, it sustained significant smoke damage. 

The homeowner stated that he was home and asleep in the room where the fire originated. According to the report, he said he was trying to hook up a generator when he fell asleep on the bedroom floor. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Jones County Fire Investigator.

