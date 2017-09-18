Firefighters battle overnight house fire in Jones County

One of Forrest County's youngest election commissioners has resigned after the Board of Supervisors accepted his resignation. Tyler Wood gave his resignation to The Board of Supervisors Monday, and the board accepted it. Wood 18, was elected in November 2016 and topped incumbent Charlie Phillips, for the District 1 position as Forrest County Election Commissioner. Wood served for 11 months, and during his stint claimed that he was a target of death threats a...More >>
A Saturday night rollover accident in Jones County ejected both the driver and the passenger. According to the report, a vehicle on Lower Myrick Road left the roadway, struck a pole and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest in the front yard of a home. Emergency responders found the vehicle had landed upright on top of a trapped passenger, while the driver was found near the vehicle. Emergency personnel acted quickly to free the trapped passenger a...More >>
