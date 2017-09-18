Hurricane Maria strengthens to catergory 3 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hurricane Maria strengthens to catergory 3

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hurricane Maria is now a dangerous category 3 storm.

Below is the latest forecast track of Maria from the National Hurricane Center. The good news for the Pine Belt is that at the present time the storm will track well to the east of the Gulf of Mexico and never have any impacts on our weather.

Of course we will continue monitor the situation and keep you posted.

    Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night in the Hub City. "Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that occurred at 11:19 p.m. in the 100 block of South 14th Avenue," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore." "The victim advised that he and a female were waiting inside, someone knocked at the door and she ran out and the suspect pointed a weapon at him and stole his wallet, McLemore said.
    One of Forrest County's youngest election commissioners has resigned after the Board of Supervisors accepted his resignation.  Tyler Wood gave his resignation to The Board of Supervisors Monday, and the board accepted it.  Wood 18, was elected in November 2016 and topped incumbent Charlie Phillips, for the District 1 position as Forrest County Election Commissioner.   Wood served for 11 months, and during his stint claimed that he was a target of death threats

