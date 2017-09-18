B.E. Murph Center offering computer, other courses to retirees - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

B.E. Murph Center offering computer, other courses to retirees

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

LAUREL (WDAM) – The B.E. Murph Center is offering several activities and courses focusing on computing, jewelry making, art and much more.  Visit www.laurelms.com/travel-tourism/retirement/ or call 601-428-6142.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.
 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Midday: B.E. Murph Center

  • HPD investigating armed robbery

    HPD investigating armed robbery

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:28:45 GMT
    Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night in the Hub City. “Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that occurred at 11:19 p.m. in the 100 block of South 14th Avenue,” said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore." “The victim advised that he and a female were waiting inside, someone knocked at the door and she ran out and the suspect pointed a weapon at him and stole his wallet, McLemore said. McLe...More >>
    Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night in the Hub City. “Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that occurred at 11:19 p.m. in the 100 block of South 14th Avenue,” said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore." “The victim advised that he and a female were waiting inside, someone knocked at the door and she ran out and the suspect pointed a weapon at him and stole his wallet, McLemore said. McLe...More >>

  • Forrest County election commissioner resigns

    Forrest County election commissioner resigns

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:22:21 GMT
    Photo credit WDAM.Photo credit WDAM.

    One of Forrest County's youngest election commissioners has resigned after the Board of Supervisors accepted his resignation.  Tyler Wood gave his resignation to The Board of Supervisors Monday, and the board accepted it.  Wood 18, was elected in November 2016 and topped incumbent Charlie Phillips, for the District 1 position as Forrest County Election Commissioner.   Wood served for 11 months, and during his stint claimed that he was a target of death threats a...

    More >>

    One of Forrest County's youngest election commissioners has resigned after the Board of Supervisors accepted his resignation.  Tyler Wood gave his resignation to The Board of Supervisors Monday, and the board accepted it.  Wood 18, was elected in November 2016 and topped incumbent Charlie Phillips, for the District 1 position as Forrest County Election Commissioner.   Wood served for 11 months, and during his stint claimed that he was a target of death threats a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly