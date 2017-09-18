B.E. Murph Center offering computer, other courses to retirees

Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night in the Hub City. “Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery that occurred at 11:19 p.m. in the 100 block of South 14th Avenue,” said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore." “The victim advised that he and a female were waiting inside, someone knocked at the door and she ran out and the suspect pointed a weapon at him and stole his wallet, McLemore said. McLe...

