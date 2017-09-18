Forrest County election commissioner resigns

One of Forrest County's youngest election commissioners is stepping down from his post.

The Board of Supervisors accepted District 1 commissioner Tyler Wood's resignation on Monday, though Wood was not present at the meeting.

"I want to thank all of my supporters who elected me to the position of Election Commissioner for Forrest County District One," Wood wrote in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon. "I'm sorry to say that I have turned in my resignation papers this morning because of personal reasons. I feel like it was God's will for me to get elected and defeat Charles Phillips and now I'm being called in a different direction."

Wood, 18, was elected in November 2016 and topped incumbent Charlie Phillips for the District 1 position as Forrest County Election Commissioner.

Wood won with 54 percent of the vote, with a total of 2,659 on a platform focused on passion for public service and making sure the concern of voter fraud was eliminated for the county.

"I wanted to make a change, I wanted to make a change for the better," said Wood after the election. “I can guarantee not one single ballot box will be submitted late, I used to say I guarantee not one ballot box will be gone missing….no…. not one single ballot box will be submitted late. I will be purging the books; I will be hiring and training my own poll workers.”

The remaining election commissioners for the county reassured that Wood's resignation would not affect the upcoming District 102 runoff in October.

Wood's full statement from his Facebook can be viewed below:

